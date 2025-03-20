Boston Red Sox’s Latest Move Clears Path For Top Prospect Kristian Campbell
The Boston Red Sox haven't had a dependable everyday second baseman since Dustin Pedroia's career got derailed by injuries in 2017.
Eduardo Núñez, José Peraza, Kiké Hernández, Trevor Story, Christian Arroyo and Enmanuel Valdéz have each started at second on Opening Day over the past six years.
Finally, after nearly a decade of waiting, the team may have found their answer at the position.
Vaughn Grissom certainly isn't in line to be the heir apparent, as the Red Sox optioned him to Triple-A on Wednesday. The once-promising Atlanta Braves youngster, who came back to Boston as part of the Chris Sale deal, hit .190 last regular season and was batting .176 in spring training.
Grissom's departure has cleared the path, however, for Kristian Campbell to step into the spotlight.
Campbell is batting .158 with a .449 OPS in Grapefruit League play, so it isn't as if he has cemented himself as a star this spring. Still, the No. 7 prospect in baseball has shown flashes on defense and has reached base safely 11 times in his last 10 games.
The 22-year-old also hit .330 with a .997 OPS in the minors last season, so there is potential waiting to be tapped.
Manager Alex Cora has been giving Marcelo Mayer reps at second base as well, keeping him in the running for a roster spot of his own.
Unlike Campbell, Mayer has been mashing this spring, batting .357 with a .973 OPS. The 22-year-old shortstop is ranked as the No. 12 prospect in the league by MLB Pipeline.
David Hamilton, who posted a 2.6 WAR as a 26-year-old rookie in 2024, is the incumbent at second. Utility men Romy Gonzalez and Nick Sogard are battling it out for big league bench spots as well.
Even with Grissom out of the picture, Campbell will have to outduel at least one of Sogard or Gonzalez to make the Opening Day roster. And if he doesn't beat out Hamilton for the starting job, perhaps he is best served getting regular playing time in Triple-A regardless.
Mayer is fighting the same fight, although his most direct path to the majors could be tied to Story's perpetually questionable health at shortstop.
Either way, it may not be long before the Red Sox have their second baseman of the future in place.
Boston's Opening Day contest against the Texas Rangers is scheduled to get underway at 4:05 p.m. ET on March 27, giving the Red Sox have one week to work things out on their infield depth chart.
