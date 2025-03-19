Tampa Bay Rays Send Top Prospects Carson Williams, Chandler Simpson to Minors
With the regular season fast approaching, the Tampa Bay Rays made a handful of notable roster moves Wednesday afternoon.
Among the players who lost their spots at the Rays' major league spring training camp were shortstop Carson Williams and outfielder Chandler Simpson. The pair of top prospects, who were non-roster invitees, will close out the spring in minor league camp, as will catcher Kenny Piper.
Meanwhile, catcher Logan Driscoll, outfielder Jake Magnum, outfielder Kameron Misner, right-handed pitcher Cole Sulser and right-handed pitcher Jacob Waguespack were optioned to Triple-A Durham.
Williams enters 2025 ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Rays' farm system, per MLB Pipeline. He ranks as the No. 9 overall prospect in baseball, higher than any other shortstop.
In 12 Grapefruit League Games this spring, the 21-year-old hit .281 with a .749 OPS while playing his signature brand of high-level defense.
Simpson isn't a top 100 prospect like Williams, but he is widely recognized as the fastest player in the entire minor leagues. MLB Pipeline has him ranked No. 7 among Tampa Bay's top prospects.
The 24-year-old appeared in 11 games for the Rays this spring, batting .240 with a .536 OPS. He stole three bases, legged out multiple infield singles and flashed plenty of leather in the field.
Williams went 2-for-4 with a home run in the Rays' Spring Breakout game against the Boston Red Sox last week, while Simpson went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base.
Both Williams and Simpson are projected to make their respective MLB debuts in 2025. Neither will be doing so on Opening Day, though, so they will have to prove themselves in the minors again before earning a big league promotion this spring or summer.
