Boston Red Sox Making Interesting Decision With Former Trade Acquisition
The Boston Red Sox are reportedly making an interesting change with former top prospect Vaughn Grissom, who is currently playing at Triple-A Worcester.
Grissom, acquired from the Boston Red Sox before the 2024 season, was unable to make the team's Opening Day roster. Now, he'll be working at first base, per Christopher Smith of MLB.com:
Red Sox senior director of player development Brian Abraham on VaughnGrissom working at 1B:
“We talk about versatility all the time with a lot of our guys. A guy who’s been on the right side of the dirt. So having him play some first base should be something he can handle and get some work in. I know Trace (manager Chad Tracy) and (defensive coach) Iggy (Suarez) will make sure to get him the reps and we’ll see what happens and hopefully get him in a game at some point.”
Grissom is a middle infielder by trade, but with Trevor Story and top prospect Kristian Campbell in the big leagues, Grissom is blocked at the moment. Further complicating things is that another top prospect, Marcelo Mayer, is also knocking on the major league door and also plays the middle infield.
Even at first base, Grissom doesn't have a clear path because of Triston Casas's presence.
Grissom went 1-for-3 in the WooSox season opener on Friday. He did start at second base in that game. The 24-year-old was a former 11th-round pick of the Braves back in 2019. He made his major league debut in 2022 with Atlanta but has just 95 games of major league experience under his belt.
He's a .255 major league hitter in 321 at-bats. He's a .312 minor league hitter in nearly 1500.
The WooSox will play the Syracuse Mets again on Saturday.
