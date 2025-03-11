Boston Red Sox MiLB Signing Approaching Rare Team History of Last 20 Years
Boston Red Sox outfielder Trayce Thompson, in camp on a minor-league contract, is doing all he can to make the Red Sox roster.
And according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, he's putting up a historic effort rarely seen in the last 20 years.
Trayce Thompson has 6 home runs this spring
Only Red Sox player with more in a single spring training in the last 20 seasons: 2021 Bobby Dalbec, 7
Most by any player in a ST in span: 2006 Ryan Howard, 11
The 33-year-old brother of NBA star Klay Thompson, Trayce has spent parts of seven years in the big leagues with the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Athletics, Chicago Cubs, and San Diego Padres. He did not appear in the major leagues in 2024, spending it split between Triple-A Iowa (Cubs) and Triple-A Syracuse (Mets).
He's a career .212 hitter at the big-league level with 45 homers and 126 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.
While initially it didn't seem like Thompson could make the Red Sox roster, he has an increasingly likely chance. His strong spring, coupled with injuries to Masataka Yoshida and Wilyer Abreu, could very easily open the door for him, at least at the beginning of the year.
The Red Sox are coming off a season in which they went 81-81 and missed the playoffs by finishing third in the American League East.
After signing Alex Bregman and Walker Buehler, and trading for Garrett Crochet, the expectations are much higher heading into 2025.
Related MiLB Stories
BLOSS THE BOSS: Jake Bloss, acquired from the Houston Astros last season, dominated his old team on Monday as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. CLICK HERE:
MAKING MOVES: The Seattle Mariners have made several roster moves this week, including sending top prospect Michael Arroyo down to minor league spring training. CLICK HERE:
FORMER MAJOR TRADE PIECE SENT DOWN: Noelvi Marte, acquired by the Cincinnati Reds at the trade deadline in 2022, will begin the year at Triple-A. CLICK HERE: