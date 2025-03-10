Seattle Mariners Make Flurry of Roster Moves, Including Sending Top 100 Prospect to Minors
The Seattle Mariners made a number of cuts from big-league spring training on Monday, including sending top prospect Michael Arroyo down to minor league camp.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
@Mariners Spring Training Roster Moves:
Optioned to Triple-A Tacoma:
Cody Bolton, RHP
Re-assigned to minor league camp:
Michael Arroyo, INF
Luis F. Castillo, RHP
Jhonathan Díaz, LHP
Adonis Medina, RHP
Jacob Nottingham, C
Nick Raposo, C
The 28-year-old Diaz is the most recognizable name, having served as valuable depth for the Mariners in 2024. He put together a solid season at Triple-A Tacoma, going 9-3 with a 4.36 ERA in 23 appearances. Furthermore, the M's brought him up on multiple occasions to fill holes in the roster. He made five appearances (one start), going 0-1 with a 4.66 ERA. While Emerson Hancock is the No. 6 starter in the organization, there's a toss-up between Diaz and prospect Logan Evans for the No. 7 spot.
With the M's already down George Kirby from the early season rotation, Diaz is just one more injury away from being necessary once again.
Arroyo, 20, is another big name, as he enters the season as the No. 97 prospect in baseball. He spent last season in an even split between Low-A Modesto and High-A Everett. He played 60 games in each spot, hitting a combined .285 with 23 homers and 89 RBI. He's one of several middle infielders who make up the top of the M's farm system, including Cole Young and Colt Emerson.
Arroyo is seen as a fast-riser, with MLB.com predicting that he'll make his debut in 2026. He just helped lead his home nation of Colombia to the World Baseball Classic.
Related MLB Stories
JAYS PEN ISSUES: Erik Swanson is likely to start the year on the injured list for the Blue Jays. Here's what's bothering him. CLICK HERE:
FUN HISTORY FOR JOSE: The Brewers recently signed veteran lefty Jose Quintana and he's set to make some fun history when he hits the field this year. CLICK HERE:
BRAVES SEARCHING: After losing Sean Murphy to an injury, the Atlanta Braves are reportedly looking for catching help, including a pair of former White Sox. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.