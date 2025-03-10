Cincinnati Reds Option Former Major Trade Piece Down to Triple-A
With just under three weeks until Opening Day, the Cincinnati Reds have optioned former top prospect Noelvi Marte down to Triple-A Louisville.
The decision came amid a flurry of roster moves for the Reds on Monday.
The following comes from the Rotowire fantasy baseball portal but links to the Reds original announcement on social media:
The Reds optioned Marte to Triple-A Louisville on Monday.
ANALYSIS
After serving an 80-game suspension to begin the past season, Marte was unable to find a rhythm at the plate once he was cleared to rejoin the Reds in late June. He finished the season with a lowly .549 OPS over 242 plate appearances with the big club, and Marte's struggles have continued this spring, with the 23-year-old slashing .150/.182/.400 with eight strikeouts over 11 games
In addition to Marte's struggles, the situation is complicated by the glut of infielders that the Redshave. Marte, Gavin Lux, Matt McLain, Elly De La Cruz, Spencer Steer, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Jeimer Candelario and Santiago Espinal are all on the 40-man roster.
De La Cruz is set as the shortstop, that much we know. McLain will play second base and Lux could third, the outfield or man the utility spot. Candelario could play third or first, and could be the designated hitter. Steer plays all over.
New manager Terry Francona has another few weeks to figure out the alignments, but Marte has already been squeezed out.
Acquired in a big trade from the Seattle Mariners in 2022, Marte was ranked as the No. 11 prospect in baseball in 2022. He was 29th in 2023, but missed the first 80 games of 2024 over the aforementioned PED suspension.
He hit just .210 with four homers upon his return (229 at-bats). He had 18 RBI and stole nine bases.
