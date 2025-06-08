Boston Red Sox Must Make Immediate Roster Flip for Triple-A Star, MLB Insider Says
The Boston Red Sox should immediately option rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell to Triple-A Worcester and replace him on the roster with outfielder Roman Anthony, the top prospect in baseball, one Major League Baseball insider said.
In an article published Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic said the struggling Red Sox, and Campbell, especially, could benefit from the move.
Campbell won the American League Rookie of the Month award for March/April after hitting .301 (31-for-103) with four homers, 12 RBIs, 18 runs, two stolen bases and a .902 OPS in 29 games. He was ranked by Baseball America as the No. 4 overall prospect entering the season.
In May, however, he hit .134 (14-for-82) with one homer, four runs driven in and 27 strikeouts against five walks. Through Saturday’s game against the New York Yankees, he had started June at a .222 clip (4-for-18).
But Rosenthal said it just isn’t the decline in offense that should worry the Red Sox. His fielding metrics are among the worst for MLB second basemen.
“Campbell inexplicably broke left on a groundball headed to his right in the fourth inning Saturday night, and an 8-3 Boston lead over the New York Yankees soon became 8-5,” Rosenthal wrote. “No matter that Campbell had two opposite-field RBI singles in the Sox’s 10-7 victory after entering the night batting .129 with a .361 OPS in his last 25 games. His defense at second has been an issue all season.”
Rosenthal argued that Campbell needs to work on his defense with the WooSox. And Anthony, who hit the longest home run of the season – in the majors or minors – on Saturday night, needs to bring his power to Fenway Park. The home run, a grand slam, traveled 497 feet.
Entering Worcester's game Sunday against the Rochester Red Wings, Anthony was hitting .290 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs in 57 games.
Campbell for Anthony isn’t a one-for-one swap since Anthony is an outfielder. Rosenthal proposed the Red Sox move Ceddanne Rafaela to second base, pairing him with David Hamilton. Then Anthony could play left field with Jarren Duran in center and Wilyer Abreu in right.
The revamped lineup would please frustrated fans, Rosenthal wrote.
“If Anthony remains at Triple A one more day, the howling of Red Sox fans on social media and talk radio would be even more justified. And frankly, after Anthony’s 497-foot slam Saturday night with a 115.6-mph exit velocity, the howling should escalate to a deafening level.”
The Red Sox enter their series finale at the Yankees on Sunday night with a 31-35 record, standing 9.5 games behind New York in the American League East. If they are golng to make a move, now would be a good time. Their next six games are at Fenway Park against AL East rivals – they have three games with the Tampa Bay Rays and three more with the Yankees – before launching a nine-game western swing.
