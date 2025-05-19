Boston Red Sox' No. 1 Overall Prospect Continues Hot May as He Pushes For MLB Call-Up
The Boston Red Sox lost on Sunday to the Atlanta Braves, falling 10-4 at Fenway Park. With the loss, the Red Sox are a disappointing 23-25. Though they are still in second place in the American League East, they look far from the team that was supposed to be a World Series contender after bringing in Alex Bregman and Garrett Crochet this offseason.
Perhaps the much-needed sparks are sitting in Triple-A for the Sox in the form of top prospects Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer? Anthony, the No. 1 overall prospect in the sport, is now hitting .367 in the month of May. The 21-year-old outfielder is hitting .322 for the season with five homers and 17 RBIs.
While several fans want to see Anthony promoted to help the lackluster Sox, the issue is that there's nowhere for him to easily play. Jarren Duran is an All-Star in the outfield, while Ceddanne Rafaela has a $50 million contract under his belt. Wilyer Abreu is playing well for Boston and Rafael Devers is currently occupying the designated hitter spot.
As for Mayer, he's facing the same issue in the infield at the moment. However, if Kristian Campbell is able to successfully transition to first base, that could open up second base for him. He's the No. 8 prospect in baseball, and he was the No. 4 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.
At the big-league level, the Red Sox will take on the New York Mets on Monday night. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
