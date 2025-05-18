Kansas City Royals Prospect Makes Never-Before-Seen History with Stellar MLB Start
Kansas City Royals' top prospect Noah Cameron delivered another stellar start on Saturday, but unfortunately, the Royals lost 1-0 to the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium.
Making his second career big-league start, Cameron went 6.1 innings, surrendering just one run on two hits. It was a great follow-up to the 6.1 inning start with one hit allowed that he produced in his major league debut.
According to Royals PR, Cameron has made some incredible baseball history with his hot start.
Major League pitchers to begin their careers with back-to-back starts of 6.1+ innings pitched and 2-or-fewer hits, @MLB history per @Stathead:
NOAH CAMERON (2025)
That's the list.
The No. 5 prospect in the organization, per MLB.com, Cameron should have a chance to stick in the rotation because of injuries to Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo, who were both recently put on the injured list. Now 25, Cameron was a seventh-round pick of the Royals in 2021. He's gone 2-1 for Triple-A Omaha this season, pitching to a 3.31 ERA.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
What stands out about Cameron is his command. He’s a strikethrower, and he doesn’t walk batters: He had just a 6.7% walk rate in the Minors in ‘24. There was an uptick in his fastball, averaging 92 mph but with flashes of the mid-to-upper 90s. Although it can be susceptible to hard contact at times, it also grades better because of its command and how well it plays with his other pitches. Cameron’s bread and butter pitch is his plus changeup, a low-80s offering that tumbles and misses a ton of bats.
The Royals enter play on Sunday at 25-22 overall. They will play the Cardinals again at 2:10 p.m. ET.
