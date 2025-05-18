Kansas City Royals Make Aggressive Decision with Decorated Top Prospect
In what could be a precursor to a big-league promotion later this summer, Kansas City Royals top prospect Jac Caglianone has been promoted to Triple-A Omaha.
The No. 10 prospect in baseball, Caglianone was the No. 6 overall pick in the MLB Draft last year out of Florida. The winner of the John Olerud Award as the nation's best two-way player, he helped lead the Gators to a College World Series finals berth in 2023, where his team battled opposite Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews at LSU.
Armed with immense power, Caglianone hit .322 over 38 games at Double-A, also popping nine homers and bringing in 43 runs. He posted a .394 on-base percentage. Typically a first baseman, Caglianone has started taking reps in the outfield, perhaps giving him another path to playing time for the Royals in the future.
Kansas City will enter play on Monday at 26-22. Last year, they advanced to the American League Division Series and they have hopes of winning the organization's first World Series since 2015.
The following comes from a portion of Caglianone's MLB.com prospect profile:
Caglianone’s power was arguably the best in the 2024 Draft class. The left-handed slugger maxed out with a 121.7 mph exit velocity as a junior and didn’t stop there with a 117.3 mph max EV in the Fall League, second-best among batted balls measured by Statcast. That comes from Caglianone’s major strength at 6-foot-5 and the long levers that come with such a frame. He significantly cut his swing-and-miss rate in college in ’24, but he also swung a ton in general with a 39 percent chase rate.
The Royals will take on the San Francisco Giants on Monday night at 9:45 p.m. ET.
