Boston Red Sox Officially Release Veteran Hurler From Minor League Deal as Opening Day Nears
The Boston Red Sox have officially released veteran reliever Adam Ottavino from his minor league contract.
The team made the announcement on social media.
Ottavino signed the minor league deal back on Feb. 18 and posted a 10.80 ERA in 5.0 innings this spring. Despite the high ERA, he did go 2-0. He'll now become a free agent, but it remains to be seen what's next. He could latch on with a team again, or he could retire at the age of 39.
A 14-year veteran, Ottavino has pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals, Colorado Rockies, Red Sox, New York Yankees and New York Mets. Lifetime, he's 41-43 with a 3.49 ERA. He made 60 appearances a season ago, going 2-2 with a 4.34 as the Mets reached the National League Championship Series.
With the Red Sox in 2021, he went 7-3 with a 4.21 ERA, appearing in 69 games. He helped that team get to the American League Championship Series, where it was beaten by the Houston Astros.
The Red Sox haven't named their Opening Day roster yet, but they are hoping for the bullpen to be a strength of this year's club. They brought in Aroldis Chapman and Justin Wilson, and also get Liam Hendriks back from injury.
The Red Sox finished 81-81 last season, good enough for third in the American League East. They'll open up the season on March 27 on the road at the Texas Rangers, who also missed the playoffs a season ago.
Garrett Whitlock (BOS) will pitch against Nathan Eovaldi.
