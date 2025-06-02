Boston Red Sox Promote Top Prospect Blaze Jordan to Triple-A Worcester, Per Report
The Boston Red Sox have promoted Blaze Jordan from Double-A Portland to Triple-A Worcester, MassLive.com's Christopher Smith reported Sunday.
Jordan, 22, reached Double-A in 2023 but was yet to ascend beyond that level prior to this week. The corner infielder hit .254 with a .698 OPS upon his initial arrival in Portland, then hit .261 with a .693 OPS in 2024.
Through the first 44 games of the 2025 campaign, though, Jordan hit .320 with a .928 OPS, prompting his promotion to the highest level of Minor League Baseball.
MLB Pipeline does not currently have Jordan ranked among the Red Sox's top 30 prospects, but he came in as high as No. 7 entering 2022. Boston selected Jordan in the third round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of DeSoto Central High School in Mississippi.
Jordan has averaged 20 home runs, 41 doubles, 85 runs and 112 RBIs per 162 games over the course of his minor league career, boasting a .290 batting average and .812 OPS across 403 games.
Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer may have left Triple-A behind, but Roman Anthony and
Jhostynxon Garcia will be waiting in Worcester to welcome Jordan with open arms. Between those three, the WooSox still have plenty of star power in their lineup.
