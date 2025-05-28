Colorado Rockies Prospect Ryan Ritter Makes History, Blasts 5th Home Run in 2 Games
Ryan Ritter has been known as a solid power hitter ever since he turned pro, but the Colorado Rockies shortstop prospect has taken things to a whole new level in 2025.
Ritter, 24, was fresh off a three-home run performance when the Albuquerque Isotopes hosted the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Tuesday. He picked up right where he left off, too, blasting another two home runs.
As a result, the Triple-A standout became the first player in Isotopes history to record five homers in a span of just two games.
Ritter is now up to 14 home runs this season, also racking up 12 doubles, two triples, 36 RBIs, 41 runs, 30 walks, four hit-by-pitches and three stolen bases through 46 games. He is batting .293 with a .405 on-base percentage, .613 slugging percentage and 1.018 OPS on the year.
The Rockies' 2022 fourth round pick out of the University of Kentucky hit 24 home runs with 85 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 2023, all while climbing from Single-A to High-A to Double-A. He only had seven home runs, 32 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 2024, though, spending that whole season in Double-A.
As it turns out, moving up a level has brought new life to Ritter's bat, and he could be pushing for a big league roster spot if he keeps it up.
MLB Pipeline has RItter ranked as the No. 12 prospect and No. 1 shortstop in Colorado's farm system.
