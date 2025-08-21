Boston Red Sox' Promotion of Top Prospect Could Mean Bad News For Slugger
According to multiple reports, the Boston Red Sox are promoting Jhostynxon Garcia, aptly nicknamed 'The Password."
He's the No. 77-ranked prospect in the sport, and the No. 3 prospect in the organization, according to MLB Pipeline. He has been playing at Triple-A Worcester.
About Garcia
Signed as an international free agent out of Venezuela in 2019, Garcia is now 22 years old. He stands at 6'0, 163 pounds, and features solid power. He's carrying an .875 OPS across Double-A and Triple-A this season while hitting 20 home runs and bringing in 73 runs. He can also run a bit, as he stole 17 bases in 2024. He has just six this season.
What it means
While nothing is official as of this posting, his promotion could mean that the Red Sox are dealing with a more worrisome injury to outfielder Wilyer Abreu, who has been battling a calf issue.
A Gold Glover in 2024, Abreu is hitting .253 with 22 homers and 69 RBIs this season. He's also got an .811 OPS.
Playing time issues
The Red Sox already have a loaded outfield, complete with Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran and Ceddanne Rafaela. However, the team is prone to using Rafaela at second base, and if they do, that opens up the outfield again for Garcia.
Of course, there's also a chance that Masataka Yoshida can play the outfield, though the team tries to limit his exposure there.
Garcia will make his debut on Thursday night as the Red Sox take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. New York is currently in the wild card one spot, while the Red Sox occupy the second spot.
