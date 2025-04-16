Milwaukee Brewers Elite 17-Year-Old Prospect Already Turning Heads in Minor Leagues
Congratulations are in order for 17-year-old Milwaukee Brewers prospect Jesus Made, who registered his first three-hit game for the Low-A Carolina Mudcats on Tuesday.
Made, who is ranked No. 52 on the MLB Pipeline Top 100, is now hitting .292 through six games. He is the youngest player on the Top 100 list.
Last season, in the Dominican Summer League, Made hit .331 with a .458 on-base percentage. He popped six homers and drove in 28. He also stole 28 bases in 51 games.
He's the No. 2 prospect in the organization and is estimated to make his major league debut in 2028.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Made’s underlying data made him really pop across the industry. He ran just a 15 percent chase rate and made contact on 89 percent of his swings, cementing his special plate discipline status. It’s one thing to make good swing decisions and another to pack some punch behind the hacks. Made did that too with a 47 percent hard-hit rate and 103.9 mph 90th-percentile exit velocity; the latter of which would put him in Jazz Chisholm Jr. and José Ramírez territory right now. And he did this at just 17 years old. Starting with a front foot slightly turned backward, Made can look like a spring unloading on contact, though the vast majority of his looks came from the left side in ’24.
The Brewers are one of the best teams in baseball when it comes to player development, so perhaps Made can make his arrival even sooner.
