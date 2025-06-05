Boston Red Sox Prospect Hits Heartwarming Home Run at Triple-A
Boston Red Sox prospect Blaze Jordan hit his first home run for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday, smacking the blast in a heartwarming moment while his parents were being interviewed on television.
An infielder, Jordan is hitting .323 between Double-A and Triple-A this season. He's played just two games for Worcester, recording seven total home runs and 39 RBIs.
A third-round pick in the COVID 2020 draft out of the Mississippi high school ranks, Jordan is projected to make his major league debut this season.
A corner infielder, Jordan has seen his prospect star diminish as the rest of the Red Sox farm system has grown. He was ranked as the organization's No. 11 prospect in 2021, No. 7 in 2022, No. 11 in 2023 and No. 21 in 2024. He's currently out of the Top 30, according to MLB Pipeline.
If he is able to debut this season, he could potentially be an answer at first base, where the Red Sox have all kinds of questions. After losing Triston Casas for the season and with Rafael Devers's refusal to play first base, the team needs an answer beyond Romy Gonzalez and Abraham Toro, who they have used recently.
Boston is off on Thursday but enters the weekend at 30-34 overall and in fourth place in the American League East. One of the more disappointing teams in the league, they will open up a new series with the New York Yankees on Friday night.
First pitch at Yankee Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m. ET as Walker Buehler takes the hill for the Sox.
