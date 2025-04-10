Boston Red Sox Provide Rehab Update on $90 Million Slugger; Minors Assignment Not Set
Masataka Yoshida is continuing on the road back to the Boston Red Sox following surgery on his right labrum.
The 31-year-old Japan native was able to hit in spring training but his shoulder rehab still has a ways to go. He hit .286 (10-for-35) in 11 games in the Grapefruit League with one home run and seven RBIs, showing his bat is ready for the new season.
But Ian Browne of MLB.com reported Thursday that manager Alex Cora said Yoshida’s ability to throw is “inconsistent” and that the outfielder won’t start a minor league rehab assignment until the throwing issues are behind him.
Instead, Yoshida, who is on the injured list, will take part in extended spring training games in Fort Myers, Fla., beginning next week.
Since Yoshida last played with the Red Sox, much has changed on the Boston roster. Free-agent signee Alex Bregman is now established at third base, sliding Rafael Devers to designated hitter. Therefore, for Yoshida to rejoin the Red Sox, he’ll need to prove his outfield mettle.
Before signing a five-year, $90 million contract with the Red Sox in December 2022, Yoshida played for the Orix Buffaloes in Nippon Professional Baseball. Boston paid a posting fee of just over $15 million to sign him.
In Japan, Yoshida played seven seasons (2016-22), won two batting titles and was named an All-Star four times. He has a career average of .327, an OPS of .960. 133 home runs and 467 RBIs in that league.
In his two seasons with the Red Sox, Yoshida hit .285 with 54 doubles, three triples, 25 homers and 128 RBIs with a .775 OPS.
Without Yoshida in the mix, the Red Sox outfield is being manned by Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran and Rob Refsnyder.
Related MiLB Stories
HIGH PRAISE: Baseball America says the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, rank very high on the talent scale. CLICK HERE:
RARE BREED: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s new contract with the Toronto Blue Jays puts him in extremely rare company. CLICK HERE:
TWINS TROUBLE?: Outfielder Walker Jenkins is dealing with the lingering effects of an ankle injury sustained in spring training. CLICK HERE: