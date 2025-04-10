Boston Red Sox Right-Hander Solid in Rehab Start, Nears Long-Awaited Return to MLB Mound
Lucas Giolito made his second rehab start with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox on Wednesday night, tossing 3.1 innings. But have the WooSox seen the last of the former All-Star on the mound?
Probably not, but his long-awaited debut with the Boston Red Sox is getting closer.
Before the 2004 season, the Red Sox signed Giolito to a one-year contract with a player option for 2025 that will result in him earning $38.5 million over the two seasons. But he missed all of 2024 due to a procedure on his right elbow, then suffered a hamstring injury on his first pitch of spring training and gutted out his only inning in a Boston uniform.
With the hamstring issue improving, the 30-year-old Giolito said he is just about ready for his first start in the big leagues since Oct. 1, 2023.
Here’s what he told Tommy Cassell of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette after his start on Wednesday, a 5-4 win over the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians).
“I’m very excited,” Giolito said. “I’ve pitched in Fenway before as a visiting player, and it always felt very special to me. So being able to go and wear the red and white out there is going to be really, really cool.”
Against Columbus. Giolito allowed three hits, one run and three walks in 3.1 innings. He struck out three and tossed 64 pitches, with his fastball hitting 93.2 mph, Cassell reported.
Giolito said he is both “working on things” and also getting into game shape in other ways after the hamstring injury deprived him of a full spring training.
“It was just a very annoying setback at a terrible time that basically pushed my spring training to right now,” Giolito said of his hamstring strain. “So now it’s all about just getting good rhythm (and) tempo in my delivery, getting the pitch count back up there because I haven’t pitched in a long time.
“So just going to continue to progress.”
The Red Sox will welcome him back. Entering play Thursday, Red Sox starters were 3-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 13 seasons.
Related MiLB Stories
HIGH PRAISE: Baseball America says the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, rank very high on the talent scale. CLICK HERE:
RARE BREED: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s new contract with the Toronto Blue Jays puts him in extremely rare company. CLICK HERE:
TWINS TROUBLE?: Outfielder Walker Jenkins is dealing with the lingering effects of an ankle injury sustained in spring training. CLICK HERE: