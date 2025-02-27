Boston Red Sox Star Prospect Earns High Marks From MLB Pipeline For His Power
Boston Red Sox top prospect Roman Anthony was named as the top power-hitting prospect in the organization, per a recent release from MLB Pipeline. He beat out fellow highly-regarded prospects like Blaze Jordan, Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer.
Anthony mashed a 450-foot homer at Coors Field during the 2021 High School All-American Game as a 17-year-old and since has developed into the best position prospect in baseball. A 2022 supplemental second-rounder from a Florida high school, he stands out most with his plus-plus raw power and makes advanced swing decisions that let him get to most of it...
He was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Florida as well during his senior year.
Anthony soared in 2024, hitting .291 across 119 games in Double-A and Triple-A. In 35 games with Triple-A Worcester, he hit a whopping .344. He hit 18 homers in total.
The interesting thing for Anthony is that, as good as he is, he has no definitive path to playing time, at least immediately. The Red Sox already have Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu in the outfield, with Rob Refsnyder as a fourth option. It may take an injury to get Anthony on the field when the team breaks camp, but he was predicted by executives back in January to win American League Rookie of the Year this season.
The Red Sox finished 81-81 last season, which was good enough for third in the American League East. With their group of prospects and the additions of Walker Buehler, Alex Bregman and Garrett Crochet, they figure to be much better in 2025.
