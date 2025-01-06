Fastball

Boston Red Sox Top Prospect Predicted to Win Rookie of the Year By Executives

According to people around baseball, the ceiling is very high for outfielder Roman Anthony.

Brady Farkas

Roman Anthony walks out towards the field during a WooSox game on Aug. 30 at Polar Park. The 20-year-old was recently ranked the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball by Baseball America.
Roman Anthony walks out towards the field during a WooSox game on Aug. 30 at Polar Park. The 20-year-old was recently ranked the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball by Baseball America. / WooSox Photo/Ashley Green / USA TODAY NETWORK
According to MLB.com, MLB executives expect Boston Red Sox outfield prospect Roman Anthony to win the Rookie of the Year Award in the American League.

This is how the vote broke down, per Jonathan Mayo:

Roman Anthony, OF, Red Sox, 19.1 pct

Jackson Jobe, RHP, Tigers, 19.1 pct

Jasson Domínguez, OF, Yankees, 17 pct

Coby Mayo, 3B/1B, Orioles, 14.9 pct

Kristian Campbell, 2B/OF/SS, Red Sox, 8.5 pct

Jacob Wilson, SS, A’s, 8.5 pct

Anthony is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com and he is the top prospect in the Sox organization. At just 20 years old, he was the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 draft pick, having played high school ball in Florida. He was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Florida as well during his senior year.

Anthony soared in 2024, hitting .291 across 119 games in Double-A and Triple-A. In 35 games with Triple-A Worcester, he hit a whopping .344. He hit 18 homers in total.

The interesting thing for Anthony is that, as good as he is, he has no definitive path to playing time, at least immediately. The Red Sox already have Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu in the outfield, with Rob Refsnyder as a fourth option.

The team could look to move Abreu in a trade, but haven't appeared inclined to do yet. So, Anthony may win the award, but there's going to have be roster maneuvering to give him that chance.

The Red Sox finished 81-81 last year.

Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

