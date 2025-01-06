Boston Red Sox Top Prospect Predicted to Win Rookie of the Year By Executives
According to MLB.com, MLB executives expect Boston Red Sox outfield prospect Roman Anthony to win the Rookie of the Year Award in the American League.
This is how the vote broke down, per Jonathan Mayo:
Roman Anthony, OF, Red Sox, 19.1 pct
Jackson Jobe, RHP, Tigers, 19.1 pct
Jasson Domínguez, OF, Yankees, 17 pct
Coby Mayo, 3B/1B, Orioles, 14.9 pct
Kristian Campbell, 2B/OF/SS, Red Sox, 8.5 pct
Jacob Wilson, SS, A’s, 8.5 pct
Anthony is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com and he is the top prospect in the Sox organization. At just 20 years old, he was the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 draft pick, having played high school ball in Florida. He was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Florida as well during his senior year.
Anthony soared in 2024, hitting .291 across 119 games in Double-A and Triple-A. In 35 games with Triple-A Worcester, he hit a whopping .344. He hit 18 homers in total.
The interesting thing for Anthony is that, as good as he is, he has no definitive path to playing time, at least immediately. The Red Sox already have Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu in the outfield, with Rob Refsnyder as a fourth option.
The team could look to move Abreu in a trade, but haven't appeared inclined to do yet. So, Anthony may win the award, but there's going to have be roster maneuvering to give him that chance.
The Red Sox finished 81-81 last year.
