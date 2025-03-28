Boston Red Sox Still Boast Star-Studded Triple-A Roster Entering 2025 Season
One member of the Boston Red Sox's "Big 3" started his season in the spotlight Thursday, while the other two are starting 2025 where they finished 2024.
Kristian Campbell started at second base for the Red Sox in their Opening Day showdown with the Texas Rangers. The No. 7 prospect in baseball went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout, notching the first hit of his MLB career in the top of the ninth.
As for outfielder Roman Anthony and shortstop Marcelo Mayer, they will see their first regular season action with Triple-A Worcester on Friday.
Anthony and Mayer hung around through all of big league spring training camp alongside Campbell, but neither had quite as clean of a path to an MLB roster spot. Anthony hit .206 with a .715 OPS in Grapefruit League play, while Mayer hit .333 with a .982 OPS.
Anthony, 20, is a .284 hitter with an .871 OPS in the minors since getting selected in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft. The No. 2 prospect in baseball hit .344 with a .983 OPS when he got his first taste of Triple-A action in 2024.
Mayer didn't play in any games after getting called up by the WooSox last year, as the No. 4 overall pick from the 2021 MLB Draft was managing a lumbar strain. In his minor league career, baseball's No. 12 prospect is a .274 hitter with an .828 OPS.
Both top prospects are expected to join Campbell in the big leagues at some point in 2025, it just remains to be seen how quickly they will be able to make the jump.
Anthony, Mayer and the rest of the Worcester Red Sox are set to take on the Syracuse Mets at 3:05 p.m. ET on Friday.
