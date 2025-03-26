Minor League Baseball

San Diego Padres Return Rule 5 Draft Pick Juan Nuñez to Baltimore Orioles

Juan Nuñez is once again a top-30 prospect in the Baltimore Orioles' farm system after failing to make the San Diego Padres' roster as a Rule 5 Draft pick.

Sam Connon

Peoria, AZ, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Juan Nunez poses for a portrait during Media Day at Peoria Sports Complex.
Peoria, AZ, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Juan Nunez poses for a portrait during Media Day at Peoria Sports Complex. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres have returned right-handed pitcher Juan Nuñez to the Baltimore Orioles, according to the teams' official transaction logs.

Nuñez was poached by the Padres in the 2024 Rule 5 Draft, getting pried away from the Orioles with the No. 12 pick. The righty went from being ranked as the No. 8 prospect in Baltimore's farm system to the No. 11 prospect in San Diego's organization.

In four appearances this spring, Nuñez went 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA, 2.400 WHIP and a 0.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The 24-year-old failed to earn a spot on the Padres' Opening Day roster, sparking his return to the Orioles. In MLB Pipeline's updated rankings, Nuñez starts his second stint with the club as their No. 20 prospect.

Nuñez got his start with the Minnesota Twins, who eventually traded him, Cade Povich, Yennier Canó and Juan Rojas to the Orioles in exchange for pitcher Jorge López at the 2022 deadline. In 230.2 career innings of minor league action, the Dominican righty is 4-13 with a 3.32 ERA, 1.249 WHIP and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

