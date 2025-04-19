Minor League Baseball

Boston Red Sox's Top Affiliate Has Historic Offensive Attack in Friday Rout

Marcelo Mayer hit a grand slam for the WooSox, a day after teammate and fellow top prospect Roman Anthony crushed one against the Rochester Red Wings.

Jami Leabow

Marcelo Mayer takes a swing during a Red Sox Spring Training game on March 11, 2025, at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla.
Marcelo Mayer takes a swing during a Red Sox Spring Training game on March 11, 2025, at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla. / WooSox Photo/Ashley Green / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
So, are they putting something in the water in Worcester, Mass.?

Something is going on in the city -- for sure -- when it comes to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, the top affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Something that’s causing a serious power surge.

Shortstop Marcelo Mayer, the No. 11 prospect in baseball, as rated by MLB Pipeline, hit a grand slam and drove in seven runs in a 20-7 WooSox win over the Rochester Red Wings (Washington Nationals affiliate) on Friday. It was the second grand slam in consecutive games for Worcester, which got one from Roman Anthony – the No. 2 prospect in baseball – on Thursday.

Mayer’s second-inning blast left the park at 108.1 mph and traveled 400 feet as Worcester was staked to an 8-0 lead.

But his wasn’t the only far and fast blast on the day.

Worcester batters hit six home runs and had 26 hits, the latter number a team record.

Third baseman Vaughn Grissom was 5-for-6 with five runs and a homer as he raised his average to .359.

Second baseman Abraham Toro is now batting .375 after a 3-for-4 day, including a two-run homer with a 106.6 mph exit velocity.

First baseman Nathan Hickey hit a two-run homer to left-center field to complete the infielder home run sweep.

Left-fielder Tyler McDonough finished 5-for-6 with a solo shot that left the park at 107.2 mph, and don’t forget Alex Binelas, who entered the game as a pinch runner but still managed to go 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs. His hits included a two-run homer.

The Red Sox have some serious talent at the Triple-A level and should they struggle, help isn’t far away.

Jami Leabow
JAMI LEABOW

Jami Leabow is the managing editor of Minor League Baseball on SI. Her love for the game began when her parents bought season tickets to the then-California Angels.

