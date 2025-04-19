Boston Red Sox's Top Affiliate Has Historic Offensive Attack in Friday Rout
So, are they putting something in the water in Worcester, Mass.?
Something is going on in the city -- for sure -- when it comes to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, the top affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Something that’s causing a serious power surge.
Shortstop Marcelo Mayer, the No. 11 prospect in baseball, as rated by MLB Pipeline, hit a grand slam and drove in seven runs in a 20-7 WooSox win over the Rochester Red Wings (Washington Nationals affiliate) on Friday. It was the second grand slam in consecutive games for Worcester, which got one from Roman Anthony – the No. 2 prospect in baseball – on Thursday.
Mayer’s second-inning blast left the park at 108.1 mph and traveled 400 feet as Worcester was staked to an 8-0 lead.
But his wasn’t the only far and fast blast on the day.
Worcester batters hit six home runs and had 26 hits, the latter number a team record.
Third baseman Vaughn Grissom was 5-for-6 with five runs and a homer as he raised his average to .359.
Second baseman Abraham Toro is now batting .375 after a 3-for-4 day, including a two-run homer with a 106.6 mph exit velocity.
First baseman Nathan Hickey hit a two-run homer to left-center field to complete the infielder home run sweep.
Left-fielder Tyler McDonough finished 5-for-6 with a solo shot that left the park at 107.2 mph, and don’t forget Alex Binelas, who entered the game as a pinch runner but still managed to go 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs. His hits included a two-run homer.
The Red Sox have some serious talent at the Triple-A level and should they struggle, help isn’t far away.
