Minnesota Twins, Amid Injury Woes, Set to Add Top Prospect with Sterling Pro Stats
The Minnesota Twins announced two roster moves on Thursday but didn’t reveal the biggest one of all.
They are promoting their top infield prospect – Luke Keaschall, listed by MLB Pipeline as the No. 57 prospect in baseball – to the big leagues, and he will join the Twins in Atlanta on Friday when they play the Braves. Still working his way back from Tommy John surgery last summer, Keaschall could be limited to designated hitter duties for the Twins at the outset.
The Minnesota Star Tribune reported the news of his promotion on Thursday.
The Twins, below .500 and in fourth place in the American League Central, announced they placed outfielder Matt Wallner on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. They also added recently acquired infielder Jonah Bride to the 26-man roster.
Minnesota is battling injuries. Wallner is expected to be out much longer than 10 days. Willi Castro left Wednesday’s win against the New York Mets with an oblique ailment, and his status for the Atlanta series is uncertain, Shortstop Christian Correa also has wrist soreness.
The Twins selected Keaschall, now 22, in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft. He played collegiately at Arizona State.
In 148 minor league games in the Minnesota farm system, he is hitting .297 with 115 hits in 103 games. He has 15 home runs and 48 RBIs with a .903 OPS.
This season, at Triple-A St. Paul, he is averaging .261 with one home run and five RBIs in 14 games.
Keaschall was named the minor league player of the year for the Twins in 2024, hitting .303 with time split between High-A Cedar Rapids and Double-A Wichita. He had 21 doubles, 15 home runs, 48 RBIs and 23 stolen bases in 103 games.
