Boston Red Sox' Top Prospect Earns Minor League Honor, is MLB Call-Up Coming Soon?
Congratulations are in order for Boston Red Sox' top prospect Marcelo Mayer, who was named as the International League's Hitter of the Week on Monday.
Playing for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, Mayer had three home runs, nine hits and 12 RBIs last week against the Syracuse Mets.
Mayer, 22, is ranked as the No. 11 prospect in the game by MLB Pipeline. He was a first-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of the California high school ranks. Part of the Red Sox' "big three" prospects, he's hitting .280 this season with seven homers, 34 RBIs and four doubles.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Mayer has a fluid left-handed stroke and makes decent swing decisions, though he's been more aggressive at the plate and sought more power as he has gotten stronger. He stands out with his bat speed and exit velocities and has improved his ability to drive pitches to his pull side, though a propensity to make ground-ball contact may cap his power output at 20-25 homers per year. He still needs to make adjustments against non-fastballs (1.019 OPS against heaters in 2024, .690 vs. everything else) and same-side pitchers (.896 OPS against righties, .674 vs. lefties).
Mayer is projected to make his major league debut this season, but it's unclear when. With Trevor Story, Alex Bregman and Kristian Campbell making up the infield, there isn't really room for Mayer yet. Furthermore, there's a full outfield, so there isn't really room for fellow top prospect Roman Anthony either.
The Red Sox are 16-14 entering play on Monday. The WooSox will start a new series on Tuesday with the Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers) at Polar Park.
