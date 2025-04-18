Boston Red Sox Top Prospect Roman Anthony Had Himself Quite the Day, Despite Ailment
There's a reason why Roman Anthony is the No. 2 prospect in baseball -- soon to be No. 1 when Roki Sasaki of the Los Angeles Dodgers has thrown enough innings to shed the prospect tag.
He just keeps doing what the Red Sox have come to expect of him.
On Thursday, in the first game of a day-night doubleheader for Triple-A Worcester in Rochester against the Red Wings (Washington Nationals), Anthony was 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs. The first homer, a solo shot to lead off the game, went 410 feet with an exit velocity of 107.9 mph.
The second was a grand slam in the third inning that sealed the 8-0 win. Three WooSox pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter.
The WooSox won the nightcap 4-3, with Anthony finishing 0-3 but with a walk and a run. That snapped his six-game hit streak.
Anthony, who turns 21 on May 13, has four home runs and 12 RBIs on the season with a line of .283/.433/,585/1.018. And he's been doing it the past week as he deals with right-shoulder soreness, working from the designated hitter spot instead of left field.
Entering MLB action on Friday, the Red Sox are 10-10 and in third place in the American League East, trailing the New York Yankees by 2.5 games. With four home games ahead against the AL-worst Chicago White Sox, the Red Sox have a golden chance to perhaps pick up some ground.
But if the Red Sox falter and feel they need a new energy, it's got be great comfort to know that the driving distance between Fenway Park and Polar Park in Worcester is less than 50 miles away.
