Boston Red Sox Prospects Jhostynxon Garcia, Luis Perales Among First Cuts From Camp
The Boston Red Sox have cut six players loose from their major league spring training camp, the team announced Friday morning.
Right-handed pitcher Luis Perales and outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia, as members of the 40-man roster, were optioned to minor league camp. Left-handed pitcher Jovani Morán and right-handed pitchers Robert Stock, Brian Van Belle and Jacob Webb – all non-roster invites – were merely reassigned to minor league camp.
Garcia is the only one of the six on Boston's Spring Breakout roster for next Thursday's prospect showcase against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Perales is ranked as the No. 5 prospect in the Red Sox's farm system, per MLB Pipeline, while Garcia is ranked No. 6. Neither is ranked as a Top 100 prospect in baseball entering the 2025 season.
Garcia is currently tied for the second-most at-bats by any Red Sox player so far in Grapefruit League play. The 22-year-old went just 1-for-21 with one run and 10 strikeouts, though.
Morán came over in a trade with the Minnesota Twins in December, but he has not pitched in a game since undergoing Tommy John surgery in November 2023. Perales did not log a single spring training appearance, either.
Stock, a 35-year-old veteran who has played for four MLB teams in his career, appeared in three games and put up a 12.00 ERA. Van Belle, 28, tossed 1.0 inning on Feb. 28, allowing four hits, three earned runs and two home runs.
Webb had the most success of the bunch in spring training, giving up just one hit across 2.2 innings of work. The 25-year-old reached Triple-A for the first time last season.
There are now 57 players remaining in the Red Sox's big league spring training camp, 19 of whom are non-roster invitees.
