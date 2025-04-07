Boston Red Sox Trade Quinn Priester to Milwaukee Brewers For Top Prospect Yophery Rodriguez
The Boston Red Sox have traded starting pitcher Quinn Priester to the Milwaukee Brewers, the team announced Monday morning.
In return, the Red Sox acquired outfield prospect Yophery Rodriguez, a Competitive Balance Round A draft pick and either a player to be named later or cash considerations. Rodriguez was ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the Brewers' farm system, while the 2025 draft pick will be No. 33 overall.
Priester was on Boston's 40-man roster prior to the deal, but he opened the season with Triple-A Worcester. The 24-year-old right-hander will now join the Brewers' active MLB roster, considering Milwaukee just lost Nestor Cortes to the injured list.
Beyond the Monster's Hunter Noll was the first to report the move.
Priester was in the running for a big league rotation spot when Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito went down with injuries during spring training. He ultimately got beat out by rookie Richard Fitts and veteran Sean Newcomb, though, getting sent to Triple-A as a result.
Top prospect Hunter Dobbins got called up to the majors when Boston needed a starter on short notice Sunday, signifying that Priester was one spot lower on the totem pole. Dobbins giving up two earned runs in 5.0 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals cemented that hierarchy, making Priester expendable.
Priester was the Pittsburgh Pirates' first round pick back in 2019. He made his MLB debut in 2023, then got dealt to Boston in exchange for second base prospect Nick Yorke at the 2024 deadline.
The righty allowed one earned run in 5.0 innings in his lone MLB start with the Red Sox last September. After going 1-1 with a 4.82 ERA and 2.250 WHIP in four spring training starts, Priester gave up two earned runs in 4.0 innings in his first appearance of the season with Triple-A Worcester.
In his MLB career, Priester is 6-9 with a 6.23 ERA, 1.555 WHIP, 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings and a -1.0 WAR in 99.2 innings.
As for their return, the Red Sox acquired a 19-year-old outfielder who hit .417 with an 1.128 OPS in his first weekend of High-A action this season. Since turning pro in 2023, Rodriguez has hit .254 with 13 home runs, 37 doubles nine triples, 96 RBIs, 19 stolen bases and a .769 OPS in 165 games.
