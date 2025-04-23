Boston Red Sox Won't Move Top Prospect to New Position to Reach Majors Sooner
The Boston Red Sox won't be changing Roman Anthony's position in order to get him to the big leagues quicker.
Chad Tracy, the manager of the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, made that clear on Tuesday, saying they would not be putting him at first base. The idea of moving Anthony to first base comes as a result of the Red Sox' crowded major league outfield (Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, Rob Refsnyder and eventually Masataka Yoshida), coupled with the struggles of Triston Casas at the big-league level (.165, two homers, seven RBIs).
Anthony, 20, is the No. 2 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. An outfielder by trade, he was the No. 79 pick in the 2022 draft out of the Florida high school ranks.
He's hitting .286 right now for Worcester with four home runs and 12 RBIs. He's part of the Red Sox's vaunted "big three" prospects with Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell, the latter of which is already in the majors.
The following comes from a portion of Anthony's MLB.com prospect profile:
Anthony's advanced swing decisions, quick stroke and growing strength allow him to make more consistent contact and generate higher exit velocities than most players his age. He pulled the ball with more authority than ever in 2024, though he won't fully tap into his plus-plus raw power until he lifts pitches more regularly. He could become a .300 hitter who provides 30 homers and ranks among the league leaders in walks on an annual basis.
