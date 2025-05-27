Minor League Baseball

Boston Red Sox Writer on Roman Anthony: 'He has nothing left to prove in the minors'

With the Red Sox seemingly spinning their wheels, writer Chris Cotillo says it's Anthony time at Fenway Park.

Triple-A Worcester Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony runs on a fly ball against the Durham Bulls May 23.
The Boston Red Sox enter play Tuesday in the second game of a three-game series at Milwaukee with a 27-29 record, 7.5 games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East and 2.5 games out of the final wild-card spot.

They’ve been hovering around .500 all season, reflected by their 5-5 mark over the past 10 games. One Boston Red Sox beat writer said Tuesday that the team has no reason not to call up 21-year-old Roman Anthony, the No. 1 prospect in baseball.

The Red Sox brought up the team’s No. 2 prospect, infielder Marcelo Mayer, over the weekend after a serious quad injury to third baseman Alex Bregman created an opening. With an outfield already filled by Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela, the Red Sox haven’t found a space for outfielder Anthony.

Chris Cotillo, the Red Sox writer for MassLive.com, told Foul Territory TV that the time is now for Anthony, who is batting .321 (54-of-168) with seven home runs and 21 RBIs at Triple-A Worcester.

“For a team that needs a spark, the spark doesn't really come in the way of Mayer in my mind,” Cotillo said. “He's probably gonna be a great player but it comes because of a catastrophic injury. With Anthony, it could kind of be a, ‘Hey, but we need to turn this around,’ and so at this point, I wouldn't be surprised if it's any day.

“He has nothing left to prove in the minors. It's just they have Duran, they have Abreu, they have Rafaela, they have [Rafael] Devers, you know, playing, getting DH at bats every day. It's tough to find a place where to put him. I think, if they get creative with Rafaela and do something they don't want to do -- mix him into the infield mix or as a super utility guy --you know, maybe that clears the path and a couple more losses, then I think that spark, that urgency, comes even more into play.”

We’ll see if the Red Sox heed that advice.

