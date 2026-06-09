Braden Montgomery Takes Center Stage in White Sox's Youth Movement

The Chicago White Sox are giving highly touted outfield prospect Braden Montgomery his first opportunity to play in the majors.

Montgomery, Chicago's No. 2 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, has been called up to make his big league debut, the White Sox announced on Tuesday. The 2024 first-round draft pick by the Boston Red Sox was sent to Chicago in the trade for left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet, and he's produced strong offensive numbers so far in his two years in the minors.

The White Sox have called up several prospects this year. Sam Antonacci and Jacob Gonzalez are a couple of the position players who have been added to Chicago's lineup, while hurlers like Noah Schultz and David Sandlin have been given the chance to make their MLB debuts this year. And now, Montgomery is seemingly set to become the next prospect promoted in the franchise's recent youth movement.

What can White Sox fans expect from Braden Montgomery in big league debut?

Feb 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox outfielder Braden Montgomery against the Milwaukee Brewers during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

So far in 2026, Montgomery has been on fire at the plate. In 56 games across Double-A and Triple-A this year, the switch-hitting outfielder has posted a .314 batting average, a .422 on-base percentage, and a .970 OPS with 10 home runs, 41 RBIs, and five stolen bases. He's hit .313 in 27 Double-A games and .315 in 29 Triple-A games this season, so his 2026 numbers are relatively similar regardless of which minor league level he's been at.

Defensively, Montgomery has mostly played center field in the minors this year. The 23-year-old has made 76 career appearances in center field, 58 in right field, and 38 at designated hitter since being drafted with the 12th-overall pick in 2024. Before that, the top prospect was turning heads at Texas A&M University, where he produced a .322 batting average with 27 homers and 85 RBIs in 61 games in 2024.

The White Sox enter Tuesday's action with a 34-31 record, good enough for second place in the American League Central right now behind the Cleveland Guardians. Montgomery will most likely make his MLB debut on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves. And if the top prospect is in Chicago's lineup on Wednesday, he should have the chance to face off against a former White Sox hurler, Chris Sale.