White Sox Call Up Pitching Prospect for MLB Debut as Noah Schultz Hits IL

The Chicago White Sox are shaking up their starting rotation following an injury to the team's top pitching prospect, left-hander Noah Schultz.

Schultz, Chicago's No. 3 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, has been placed on the 15-day injured list with right knee patellar tendinitis. In a corresponding move, the White Sox are promoting right-handed pitcher David Sandlin to the big leagues. The 25-year-old is set to make his major league debut on Wednesday, the team announced.

The White Sox called up Schultz in April for his MLB debut after he began the season with a 1.29 ERA in Triple-A. So far this year, the southpaw has produced a 5.82 ERA in eight big league starts, striking out 33 hitters in 38 2/3 innings pitched. But with the 22-year-old now on the shelf for the time being, Chicago will give one of its other pitching prospects a chance to showcase what he can do on a major league mound.

What should White Sox fans expect from David Sandlin?

Feb 17, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher David Sandlin poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sandlin, the White Sox's No. 18 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, was an 11th-round draft pick by the Kansas City Royals in 2022. The 25-year-old was traded to the Boston Red Sox in February 2024, and then Boston shipped him to Chicago this past February. And even though it's only been in a short amount of time, the young righty has pitched well since joining the White Sox's farm system.

So far in 2026, Sandlin has posted a 0.55 ERA in six minor league starts with 26 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched. Four of those starts were at Triple-A, where he's given up just one earned run in 12 innings of work. But despite those impressive early-season stats, the 25-year-old has yet to toss more than four innings in a single outing this year.

In his last Triple-A start on May 20, Sandlin threw four innings with seven strikeouts. He tossed 71 pitches, which is his highest pitch count on the season so far. With that in mind, the young prospect's workload will likely be closely monitored in his MLB debut. It wouldn't be surprising if he winds up somewhere between 75 and 80 pitches at most when he steps onto a big league mound for the first time on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins.