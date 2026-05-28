White Sox's Pitching Prospect David Sandlin Turns Heads With Historic MLB Debut

One of the Chicago White Sox's pitching prospects, right-hander David Sandlin, made his major league debut on Wednesday. And the 25-year-old set a couple of records in his first big league outing.

Sandlin, Chicago's No. 18 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, tossed six nearly flawless innings and picked up the win on the mound in the White Sox's 15-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. The hard-throwing righty gave up a leadoff home run to Twins outfielder Byron Buxton, but then settled in to get the next 18 batters he faced out. That's the most consecutive hitters retired by a White Sox pitcher in their MLB debut over the last 100 years, according to a social media post from Chicago's official account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 25-year-old also needed just 61 pitches to get through his six innings of work in his first big league start, which equates to 10.2 pitches per inning. That marks the fewest pitches per inning of any pitcher who threw at least six innings in their MLB debut since 1988, according to OptaSTATS on X. Overall, Sandlin finished his first start in the majors by giving up just one hit and one run, while striking out four and walking none.

What's next for David Sandlin after his impressive big league debut?

May 27, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher David Sandlin (54) pumps his fists after the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

While the White Sox haven't officially confirmed their plans for Sandlin going forward, it'd be pretty difficult for them to remove him from the rotation following his performance on Wednesday. The 25-year-old was called up on Tuesday after Chicago's top pitching prospect, left-hander Noah Schultz, went on the 15-day injured list with right knee patellar tendinitis. So, at the very least, Sandlin should have the opportunity to stick around in the White Sox's pitching staff as long as Schultz is sidelined.

Heading into his MLB debut, Sandlin had posted a 0.55 ERA in six minor league starts this year. He also had yet to throw more than four innings in any outing this season, so it was unclear what his workload would look like. But, as it turns out, that didn't matter much since the hard-throwing righty was incredibly efficient with his pitch count on Wednesday.

As things stand, if Sandlin remains in the majors, he'd most likely be lined up to face the Twins once again early next week.