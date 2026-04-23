Braves Replace Didier Fuentes With Another Highly Touted Pitching Prospect

The Atlanta Braves are relying on one of their young minor league arms to start on the mound for the second day in a row.

Right-handed pitcher JR Ritchie, Atlanta's No. 2 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, has been called up to make his MLB debut on Thursday, the Braves announced. This comes one day after the Braves' No. 3 prospect, right-hander Didier Fuentes, made his first big league start of the season on Wednesday. Fuentes was sent down to Triple-A to make room for Ritchie on Atlanta's roster. The Braves also called up veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco on Thursday, likely as an option to give them some length out of the bullpen if necessary.

Ritchie was Atlanta's first-round draft pick in 2022. The 22-year-old has dominated Triple-A hitters this season, posting a 0.99 ERA in five starts with 28 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched. Now, the young hurler will get the chance to try to replicate that success in the big leagues.

Braves could really use a strong outing from JR Ritchie

Mar 10, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher JR Ritchie (92) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

While Ritchie will likely have to deal with the typical nerves and jitters associated with a big league debut, there could be a little added pressure on the top prospect due to the state of Atlanta's pitching staff. On Tuesday, Braves starter Reynaldo López only recorded three outs against the Washington Nationals. That forced Atlanta to use five relievers in that game, leading to Fuentes' promotion on Wednesday.

In Fuentes' first MLB start of 2026, the 20-year-old only threw three innings. He gave up four runs on seven hits and one walk, striking out seven in 74 pitches. Fuentes' short outing forced Atlanta to use veteran left-hander Martín Pérez, who's typically a starter, for three innings out of the bullpen. That seemingly set the stage for the Braves to need to call up Ritchie.

Atlanta will likely keep a close eye on Ritchie's pitch count in this outing, but he did throw 94 pitches in his last Triple-A start on April 18. In that appearance, the young righty turned in one of his three shutout performances in his five starts so far this year, tossing six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts. Many Braves fans will be excited to see if Ritchie can post similar numbers in his MLB debut against the Nationals on Thursday.