BREAKING: Boston Red Sox Set to Promote Top Prospect in Baseball
In major news, the Boston Red Sox are promoting top prospect Roman Anthony to the big-league roster on Monday before a contest against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Anthony is being called upon because Wilyer Abreu is headed to the injured list. Anthony will hit fifth in the order.
A second-round pick in 2021, Anthony is the No. 1 prospect in the sport, per MLB Pipeline. A dynamic outfielder, he's hitting .288 with 10 homers and 29 RBIs at Triple-A Worcester. He also has stolen three bases and pairs with Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell to make up one of the best prospect groups in baseball.
Both Campbell and Meyer are already on the big-league roster.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Anthony's advanced swing decisions, quick stroke and growing strength allow him to make more consistent contact and generate higher exit velocities than most players his age. He pulled the ball with more authority than ever in 2024, though he won't fully tap into his plus-plus raw power until he lifts pitches more regularly. He could become a .300 hitter who provides 30 homers and ranks among the league leaders in walks on an annual basis.
The Red Sox enter play on Monday at 32-35 and in fourth place in the American League East. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET as Brayan Bello (SOX) pitches against Shane Baz.
Bello has gone 2-1 with a 3.91 ERA. Tampa Bay is 35-30.
