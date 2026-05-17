Brewers Top Prospect Jesus Made Delivers Milestone Moment in Double-A

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesús Made is only a few years into his minor league career, but he just accomplished something on the field for the first time as a professional.

The 19-year-old produced the first multi-homer game of his career on Saturday, according to MLB Pipeline. Made, the No. 1 overall prospect in MLB Pipeline's updated rankings, went 3-for-5 at the plate in the Biloxi Shuckers' 10-6 loss to the Montgomery Biscuits, the Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The switch-hitting infielder launched a first-pitch solo shot in the first inning, and followed that up with another bases-empty blast in the fifth. Overall, the newest top prospect in baseball now has five homers this season. He finished both the 2024 and 2025 minor league seasons with six home runs, which means he's clearly on track to set a new career high for long balls in a single campaign.

How has Jesús Made performed so far in 2026?

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesús Made fields a ground ball during spring training workouts Monday, February 16, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin and Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle recently graduated from prospect rankings after accruing enough time in the majors, that set the stage for Made to take over as the top-ranked minor leaguer. And even though he just turned 19 at the beginning of May, the young infielder has already put some of his potential on display in 2026.

So far this season, Made is hitting .267 with five homers, 23 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases in 36 Double-A games. Last year, the highly touted prospect posted a .285 batting average with six home runs, 61 RBIs, and 47 stolen bases in 115 games played across three minor league levels. Only five of those games in 2025 came at Double-A, though, which means he just surpassed 40 games played at that level.

Made has primarily played shortstop in his minor league career, but he also has at least 20 starts at second and third base over the previous two seasons. The 19-year-old has quickly established himself as one of the must-watch prospects in baseball. And if he continues to produce at the plate in Double-A, it might not be too long before he's knocking on the door of a promotion to Triple-A, or even the majors.