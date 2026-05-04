Kevin McGonigle, Sal Stewart Take Home Major Accolades to Start Rookie Seasons

Two players who were still considered top prospects heading into the 2026 MLB season have been recognized by the league for their impressive performances to begin the year.

Infielders Kevin McGonigle and Sal Stewart were named the American League and National League Rookies of the Month for March and April, the league announced on Monday. McGonigle, MLB Pipeline's No. 2 overall prospect for 2026, posted a .328 batting average and a .935 OPS to start his rookie season with the Detroit Tigers. Stewart, the Cincinnati Reds' No. 3 prospect for 2025 on MLB Pipeline, hit .281 and had a .943 OPS in March and April. He also launched nine home runs and set a Reds record for most RBIs before May with 29.

While Stewart played in 18 big league games last year, McGonigle made his MLB debut at the start of this season. In fact, the lefty-swinging infielder only played 46 Double-A games and never even made his Triple-A debut before getting called up to the majors and landing an eight-year extension with Detroit. And now, after their strong starts to the 2026 season, McGonigle and Stewart have both set themselves up to be among the early-season favorites for the AL and NL Rookie of the Year Awards.

Other top prospects who will likely battle with Kevin McGonigle and Sal Stewart for Rookie of the Year

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) runs for third on a Tyler Stephenson double in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, April 30, 2026. The Reds won 6-4. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even though McGonigle and Stewart were the ones who walked away with the AL and NL Rookie of the Month Awards, there are plenty of young players who saw success at the start of the season. That sets the stage for an exhilarating Rookie of the Year Award race in both leagues.

In the NL, St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt and New York Mets pitcher Nolan McLean are two other rookies who have turned heads to begin 2026. Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin has also heated up at the plate after celebrating his 20th birthday. And Chicago Cubs slugger Moisés Ballesteros is hitting .317 with six homers in 30 games this year.

Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami, who's currently tied with New York Yankees star Aaron Judge for the league lead in homers at 13, could be one of the biggest threats to McGonigle's AL Rookie of the Year campaign. Other names worth monitoring include Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen, the recently promoted Cleveland Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana, and Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage, who was just activated off the injured list.

There's still plenty of baseball left to be played this year, and a lot can change over the next few months. But so far, several rookies are standing out early on in the 2026 MLB season.