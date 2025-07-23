Brothers Combine For Explosive Night in Boston Red Sox Farm System
Jhostynxon Garcia has emerged as one of the Boston Red Sox's top prospects this season, and he kept that up Tuesday night.
And yet, the 22-year-old Venezuelan outfielder wasn't the only member of his family who had a memorable performance in Boston's farm system.
Garcia went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs with Triple-A Worcester in their blowout win over St. Paul. His second homer had an exit velocity of 109.1 miles per hour and traveled 415 feet, showing just has much raw power "The Passowrd" is working with.
Just moments after Garcia's second homer, his younger brother delivered in an even more important moment.
Johanfran Garcia, a 20-year-old catcher with High-A Greenville, stepped up to the plate with a man on second and his team down one in the bottom of the ninth. He took a hack at the first pitch he saw and belted a no-doubter to left for a walk-off home run.
Johanfran was batting .316 with a .965 OPS in the Florida Complex League before getting promoted to High-A last month. The Red Sox's No. 23 prospect is now batting .247 with two home runs, two doubles, nine RBIs, a .695 OPS through 21 games with the Drive.
Jhostynxon, meanwhile, is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in Boston's farm system and the No. 96 prospect in baseball. He is batting .300 with 11 home runs, six doubles, 31 RBIs and a .932 OPS since going from Portland to Worcester.
It may take a while before the Garcia brothers are playing side-by-side in Red Sox uniforms, but they showed Tuesday that their highlight reels can intertwine regardless of where they are playing.
