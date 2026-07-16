Cardinals Switch-Pitching Prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje Inches Closer to Majors

One of the top arms in the St. Louis Cardinals' farm system is set to face a new challenge following the All-Star break.

Pitching prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje has been promoted from Double-A Springfield to Triple-A Memphis in a series of roster moves made by the Cardinals and their minor league affiliates on Wednesday. The 23-year-old will soon get the chance to make his first appearance on the mound for the Memphis Redbirds and officially move one step closer to reaching the big leagues.

Cijntje, the Cardinals' No. 4 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, is known for having the scarcely seen talent of being able to pitch as both a lefty and a righty. St. Louis has mainly focused on developing the young hurler as a right-hander, but he still showcases his abilities as a southpaw from time to time. And now, the 2024 first-round pick is set to make his Triple-A debut in just his second season in the minors.

Jurrangelo Cijntje could be on the fast track to the majors

Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje (87). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cijntje was the 15th-overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners. The Cardinals acquired the switch-pitching prospect in the February trade that sent Brendan Donovan to the Mariners.

So far, in his first season in St. Louis' farm system, Cijntje has posted a 5.04 ERA in 17 Double-A starts, with 100 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings. In 2025, the young hurler had a 3.99 ERA in 26 games across two minor league levels. He also racked up 120 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings pitched during his first season in the minors last year.

It's unclear exactly when Cijntje will make his Triple-A debut. The Memphis Redbirds face the Iowa Cubs this weekend and the Durham Bulls next week. That means the top prospect's first outing with Memphis will likely come against the Triple-A affiliate of either the Chicago Cubs or the Tampa Bay Rays.

Since Cijntje is just being called up to Triple-A for the first time, it's unlikely that he'd join St. Louis' pitching staff in the majors this year. But with the Cardinals expected to be fighting for a playoff spot in the second half of the season, the talented pitcher could be an option to make his MLB debut toward the end of 2026 if he dominates in his first taste of Triple-A action.