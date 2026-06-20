Mariners' Top Pitching Prospect Kade Anderson Keeps Putting Up Zeros in Double-A

Seattle Mariners pitching prospect Kade Anderson has been downright dominant to begin his minor league career. But, in particular, the 21-year-old left-hander has been nearly unhittable in June.

Anderson, Seattle's No. 2 prospect and MLB Pipeline's No. 6 overall prospect for 2026, tossed his fifth straight scoreless outing on Friday. The southpaw twirled six shutout innings, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out eight in the Arkansas Travelers' 4-0 win over the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

With this latest performance, the 2025 third-overall draft pick now has a 1.02 ERA with 90 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings on the season. This was also Anderson's ninth scoreless outing in his first 12 starts in the minors. He's yet to allow a single run through 17 2/3 innings pitched in June, and he's only given up six hits all month. While there seemingly isn't much more for the young lefty to prove in Double-A, the Mariners don't appear to be in a rush to get him to the big leagues right now.

Kade Anderson could force Mariners to reconsider their rotation plans

Feb 19, 2026; Peoria, AZ, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Kade Anderson (13) during spring training photo day in Peoria, AZ. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, Mariners general manager Justin Hollander addressed the organization's short-term plans for its starting pitching staff. Instead of using a six-man rotation, Seattle has reimplemented its piggyback strategy, in which the team essentially splits a game between two starters, with one coming out of the bullpen. As a result, the Mariners aren't expected to call up either of their top pitching prospects anytime soon.

Anderson and right-hander Ryan Sloan, Seattle's No. 3 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, "are not part of the team's immediate plans" for the starting pitching staff, according to The Seattle Times' Adam Jude. But, Jude reports that the "expectation remains for both prospects to figure into the M's mix in some capacity by late summer." So, at least for now, it sounds like Anderson is set to remain in the minors.

The Mariners' Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, plays in the notoriously hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. That could be part of the reason why Anderson has remained at Double-A despite dominating all season. Even though this is the 21-year-old's first season in the minors, it seems pretty clear that the young southpaw is ready for a new challenge.