Chicago Cubs Officially See New Prospect MLB Top 100 Rankings
On Tuesday, Seattle Mariners infielder Cole Young officially graduated off the MLB Pipeline Top 100 prospects list. Young made his debut for Seattle on May 31 and has played 35 games for the Mariners, hitting .254 in total.
With his departure from the Top-100 rankings, Chicago Cubs pitcher Jaxon Wiggins has now entered the conversation.
Ranked at No. 100, the right-hander was drafted No. 68 overall in the 2023 draft. He played his college baseball at Arkansas, but had Tommy John surgery in 2023.
Currently playing at Double-A Knoxville, Wiggins is 3-2 with a 2.09 ERA this season. He's made 13 appearances, with 12 of them being starts. He's struck out 74 batters in 60.1 innings and is projected to make his major league debut in 2026.
The Cubs entered the All-Star break in first place in the National League Central, though they are just one game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers. They have pitching concerns because of the season-ending injury to Justin Steele, but there's been no talk of Wiggins debuting this year.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Wiggins can sit at 96-97 mph deep into games and reach triple digits with his fastball, which features tough carry and armside run at times but can straighten out at others. He also can make hitters look bad with a mid-80s slider with two-plane break, though it has so much depth that it rarely lands in the zone. His mid-80s changeup can miss bats with tumble at its best but comes with inconsistent action and command.
