Chicago Cubs Prospect, Just One Step From Big-League Roster, Takes Home Big Honor
Congratulations are in order for Chicago Cubs top prospect Owen Caissie, who just won the International League's Hitter of the Week Award.
Playing for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs, Caissie had two multi-homer games and went 10-for-17 to end the week. He also had six RBIs and nine runs scored in that time, per @MiLB.
Ranked as the No. 43 prospect in the game, the outfielder is knocking on the door for a big-league promotion. A fourth-round pick in 2020, he was traded to the Cubs in the deal that sent Yu Darvish to the San Diego Padres. He's spent the entire 2025 season at Triple-A, after doing the same thing in 2024. He's hitting .280 this season with 16 homers, 39 RBIs and 20 doubles.
The problem for Caissie right now is that he's blocked by one of the most talented outfield groups in the sport. Kyle Tucker, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki have the Cubs in first place in the National League Central and looking like World Series contenders.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Caissie is deceptively quick for his size, flashing plus speed at times and showing the ability to steal an occasional base. He has improved his reads and routes in the outfield and covers ground well enough to be at least an average defender. With his power and plus arm strength, he fits the right-field profile.
The Cubs are off on Monday night, but they'll be back in action on Tuesday against the Twins at Target Field.
Related Minor League Baseball Stories
GETTING ROWDY: Rowdy Tellez, who hit 11 home runs for the Mariners this season, has signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers. CLICK HERE:
TOUGH INJURY SCARE: Luis Pena, who is one of the top prospects in baseball, is healthy after a scary hit by pitch. CLICK HERE:
HEADED to WBC: Marcelo Mayer, who is one of the top prospects in the sport, is set to play for Mexico in the next World Baseball Classic. CLICK HERE: