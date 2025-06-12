Chicago Cubs' Single-A Affiliate: Future Is Secured as City Council Approves Stadium Plan
City leaders and fans of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans can begin planning for the future, now that the City Council in Myrtle Beach, S.C., has approved a pair of ordinances that will keep the team in the city for at least more 30 years.
There were real worries that the Pelicans – the Single-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs – would be forced to play elsewhere. Major League Baseball was requiring $20 million in upgrades that focus on player development if the Pelicans were to remain in the stadium.
But the city and Horry County – co-owners of the stadium – came up with a plan to start the process, and the team and the city council finished it.
Under the first ordinance approved Tuesday, the city will become the sole owner of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium. The county is relinquishing its 30% share and handing over $8.25 million to help fund the refurbishments and get out of the stadium business.
With that settled, the city finalized its 30-year lease with the team, which has played in the stadium since 1998. The team will pay $850,000 per year in lease payments for the first 20 years, then $950,000 annually for the final 10 years of the agreement.
There also will be a ticket admission fee that will pay for capital improvements and maintenance.
Supporters had said how vital it was to keep the Pelicans in the beach town because of their contributions to the community. Not to mention the baseball and the chance to see Cubs prospects. The team thanked the community for its support in a message posted to X.
“As an organization, we pride ourselves in always answering the call for help within our community,” team president Ryan Moore said. “But in order to get where we are today, we were the ones making that call. The response was overwhelming. On behalf of the entire Pelicans organization, we are sincerely grateful and humbly say THANK YOU!
“Without the support we were shown, today would not have been possible. From the thousands who’ve reached out, and the hundreds who showed support at multiple council meetings, to the countless calls and emails, it made a difference. Your efforts did not go unnoticed and are appreciated beyond what words can convey.”
Related MiLB Stories
'THAT IS INSANE!': Marcelo Mayer really, really liked his bobblehead. CLICK HERE
FUTURES GAME: An Atlanta Braves icon will manage the National League minor leaguers in the Futures Game in July. CLICK HERE
NO HITS FOR YOU: Jonah Tong came one out short of throwing a solo perfect game earlier this season. On Wednesday, he pitched five hitless innings. CLICK HERE