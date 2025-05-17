Chicago Cubs' Top Offensive Prospect is Absolutely Raking After Getting Sent to Triple-A
Chicago Cubs' top prospect Matt Shaw is on absolute fire right now for Triple-A Iowa. The No. 18 prospect in the sport, Shaw has four home runs in his last two games. Iowa beat St. Paul (Minnesota Twins) 12-7 on Friday night.
Hitting leadoff, the 23-year-old went 3-for-5 with the two homers, three RBIs and three runs scored. He's hitting .302 with six homers and 14 RBIs. Shaw made the Cubs' Opening Day roster but struggled, going 10-for-58 before being sent back down. He had one homer and three RBIs. A former first-round pick (2023), he'll likely be back soon to help the Cubs chase a National League Central crown.
Shaw played his college ball at Maryland. He's a .303 hitter lifetime in the minor leagues.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Growing up as a Red Sox fan, Shaw modeled his game after similarly sized Dustin Pedroia and balances aggression and discipline just like the four-time All-Star did, repeatedly barreling balls despite an effortful right-handed swing. He manages the strike zone well and uses the entire field. His bat-to-ball ability allows him to get to most of his plus raw power and it plays from foul pole to foul pole.
Iowa will play St. Paul again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 7:08 p.m. ET. At the major-league level, the Cubs are taking on the Chicago White Sox on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is 2:20 p.m. ET. The two teams will play again on Sunday.
