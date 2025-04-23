Chicago Cubs Top Pitching Prospect Dominates Again, Lowering Microscopic ERA
Chicago Cubs prospect Cade Horton is doing his best to force his way to the Windy City.
Horton, the team's No. 2 overall prospect - and top pitching prospect - dominated again on Wednesday afternoon for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs.
He tossed 4.2 scoreless innings against the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds). He surrendered just two hits and one walk while striking out five. His ERA now stands at a microscopic 1.06.
Horton, 23, is listed as the No. 48 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. He was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 draft out of Oklahoma.
He originally went to Oklahoma to play both football and baseball, but never ended up playing quarterback at the traditional power.
In 33 minor league appearances for his career, he's 7-6 with a 3.00 ERA. He's expected to make his debut this season, and it could be soon if he keeps performing like this.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Horton's plus-plus mid-80s slider with two-plane depth was as effective as ever last season, producing a 49 percent chase rate and 50 percent swing-and-miss rate. His fastball dipped slightly when his shoulder began bothering him, but when healthy, he operates in the mid 90s and peaks at 98 mph with carry and run. He'll use a low-80s curveball to give hitters a different look, while his upper-80s changeup has some fade and can miss bats, but he has trouble throwing it for strikes.
The Cubs will play the Bats again on Thursday.
