Chicago Cubs Urged to Trade Massive Prospect Package to Monster Deadline Move
According to former MLB executive Jim Bowden, the Chicago Cubs should be willing to part with an extensive prospect package in order to acquire former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara at the trade deadline from the Miami Marlins.
Bowden has called for the Cubs to send pitcher Cade Horton, outfielders Owen Caissie and Kevin Alcantara, as well as infielder Ronny Cruz to the Marlins. He wrote this proposal in The Athletic.
In return, the Marlins would receive Horton, 23, to replace Sandy Alcantara in their rotation, and two corner outfielders, Caissie and Kevin Alcántara, who should be major-league-ready by next year; that would allow Miami to trade either outfielder Jesús Sánchez or outfielder Kyle Stowers at this year’s deadline for more talent
Horton is the No. 32 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline, and he's currently in the big leagues. Caissie is ranked at No. 45 and is expected to make his major league debut this season. Alcantara is ranked at No. 69 overall. Cruz is the No. 13 prospect in the organization.
It seems like a steep price for Alcantara, who is 3-8 with a 6.88 ERA since returning at the beginning of the year from Tommy John surgery. However, he's turned it around of late, giving up just four earned runs in his last 17 innings. He's under contract through 2026 and also has a team option for 2027, which would make the big prospect package easier to stomach.
Though the price is steep, the Cubs could be willing to pay it, considering Justin Steele is out for the year with Tommy John surgery and Shota Imanaga is currently on the shelf with a hamstring issue.
The Cubs are 44-28 and in first place in the National League Central.
