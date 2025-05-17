Chicago Cubs, With Pitching Ranks Thinning, Sign Veteran Righty to Minor-League Deal
The Chicago Cubs signed 37-year-old Kenta Maeda to a minor-league contract on Friday, hoping to bolster a pitching staff that is showing its wear just a quarter of a way through the season.
The Detroit Tigers designated Maeda for assignment last week after the right-hander started the season with a 7.88 ERA in eight innings over seven relief appearances.
Last season, his first with the Tigers after signing a two-year, $24 million free agent contract, Maeda was 3-7 with a 6.09 ERA over 29 games (17 starts) and 112.1 innings.
“He has had success. He’s struggled,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said of Maeda, per MLB.com. “He’s on a minor league contract. I think it’s a player that we’ve got to have constant conversations with and see where we can maybe make some adjustments and see where he’s at.”
The Cubs entered play Friday one game ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central, then expanded the lead to 1.5 games after their daytime victory over the Chicago White Sox.
The Cubs are playing without left-handed starters Justin Steele (elbow surgery, out for season) and Shota Imanaga (left hamstring strain), as well as right-hander Javier Assad
All three were part of the starting rotation depth chart in spring training.
Maeda spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, followed by three with the Minnesota Twins. In his career, he has a 68-56 record with a 4.20 ERA in 226 games (172 starts). He has pitched 986.2 innings and struck out 1,055.
He missed the 2020 season due to Tommy John surgery.
With the Tigers responsible for the remainder of Maeda’s large contract, the Cubs are taking little risk as they work with Maeda to see if he can turn back the clock for the rest of the season.
