Chicago White Sox Agree to MiLB Deal with World Champion Outfielder
The Chicago White Sox have come to an agreement with veteran outfielder Travis Jankowski. It's a minor league deal that will net him a trip to spring training, which has just over two weeks remaining.
The team announced the move on social media.
Now 33, Jankowski is a veteran of 10 major league seasons. He's played for the San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Philadlephia Phillies, New York Mets, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers. He won the World Series with the Rangers in 2023 as they beat the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Lifetime, Jankowski is a .236 hitter but he provides solid defense and is a good base runner. Lifetime, he has 102 stolen bases and just 11 home runs.
Given that they are coming off a 41-121 season last year, the White Sox are the place to go for second-chances and new opportunities. If Jankowski is to make the team and play well, he's likely to find himself as a trade deadline candidate. The White Sox did the same thing last year with Paul Dejong, Tommy Pham and Erick Fedde.
The White Sox are going through an intense rebuild after last season's struggles and prospect development will be the biggest thing to watch on the South Side this year. While the White Sox have some solid pitching and infield prospects, they are very light in the outfield, which is why they've brought in Jankowski, Austin Slater, Michael A. Taylor and Mike Tauchman this offseason.
The White Sox open the regular season on March 27 at home against the Los Angeles Angels.
Related MiLB Stories
BLOSS THE BOSS: Jake Bloss, acquired from the Houston Astros last season, dominated his old team on Monday as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. CLICK HERE:
MAKING MOVES: The Seattle Mariners have made several roster moves this week, including sending top prospect Michael Arroyo down to minor league spring training. CLICK HERE:
FORMER MAJOR TRADE PIECE SENT DOWN: Noelvi Marte, acquired by the Cincinnati Reds at the trade deadline in 2022, will begin the year at Triple-A. CLICK HERE: