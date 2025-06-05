Chicago White Sox Apparently Scooped by Dad of Top Prospect, Who Announces Son's MLB Call
Who needs a public relations department or a social media team when you've got a really proud dad in your midst?
The Chicago White Sox had the benefit of the latter late Thursday afternoon when Garett Teel, the father of top prospect Kyle Teel, presumably announced that his son was moving from Triple-A Charlotte to the big leagues.
The news was posted on the X account of Teels Baseball, a New Jersey baseball academy run by the elder Teel.
The White Sox didn't make an immediate announcement, but multiple media outlets reported the call up of the younger Teel.
The White Sox acquired Kyle Teel, 23, in the offseason trade that sent left-hander Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox. He was one of four prospects acquired in the deal, and infielder Chase Meidroth already has been called up.
The Red Sox selected Teel with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Virginia. MLB Pipeline ranks him as the No. 26 prospect in baseball and No. 2 in the White Sox system. He is listed as the No. 3 catcher overall, but he recently started taking ground balls at first base in warmups.
This season at Triple-A Charlotte, Teel is batting .295 (54-for-183) with 34 runs, 10 doubles, eight home runs and 30 RBIs. In the past 10 games, his average is .343, and he had three hits, a double and an RBI in Charlotte's 8-3 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies affiliate) on Wednesday.
He was pulled from the batting order before Charlotte's game on Thursday night.
Teel was named the organization's Minor League Player of the Month for May when he turned in a
.333/.444/.613 slash line (25-for-75) with five homers, 16 runs and 14 RBIs with an OPS of 1.057.
It will be interesting when Teel arrives in Chicago and manager Will Venable has a chance to discuss a game plan for Teel, especially where he fits into the lineup and where he'll play on the field.
The White Sox host the Kansas City Royals and their top prospect, Jac Caglianone, for a three-game series beginning Friday.
