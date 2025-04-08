Chicago White Sox Bring Back Veteran Infielder on Minor League Deal
The Chicago White Sox announced they have agreed to a minor league contract with veteran infielder Brandon Drury on Tuesday. He was with the White Sox in spring training but broke his thumb near the end of camp, which caused him to be released.
After bringing him back, the Sox will send him to Arizona for extended spring training.
A 10-year veteran, he has played for the Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Angels in his career. A former Silver Slugger winner, Drury has 109 career home runs and 375 RBIs. His best offensive season was in 2022, when he hit 28 home runs and brought in 87, but he had 26 homers in 2023 as well. In total, he has five different seasons of double-digit home runs.
The White Sox went just 41-121 last season, completing the worst season in the Modern Era. They are off to a 2-8 start this year and prospect development is the biggest key. Presuming that Drury makes his way to the roster, perhaps he can be a useful trade chip at the deadline. The White Sox have made a habit of turning veteran assets into future assets over the last few years.
They've traded away Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, Keynan Middleton, Dylan Cease, Paul Dejong, Tommy Pham, Erick Fedde and others since the midway point of the 2024 season.
Chicago takes on the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday afternoon with first pitch at 4:10 p.m. ET.
